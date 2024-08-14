Published 00:17 IST, August 14th 2024
With Induction Of Modern Patrol Boats, BSF On High Alert Along International Border In Jammu
There is always a threat of Pakistan-based terrorists infiltrating the waterways or land routes, and ferrying weapons via drones.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
With Induction Of Modern Patrol Boats, BSF On High Alert Along International Border In Jammu | Image: PTI (Representative Image)
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:17 IST, August 14th 2024