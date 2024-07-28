sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 00:08 IST, July 29th 2024

EXCLUSIVE/ Within 5 Mins, Entire Basement Was Flooded: Eyewitness Narrates Chilling Details To Republic TV

An eye witness who was present when the horrific incident took place in the basement of the coaching institute recounts the horror to Republic TV.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
many students still trapped in the basement of Rao IAS Academy
Within 5 Mins, Entire Basement Was Flooded, Eyewitness Tells Chilling Details To Republic TV | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

22:59 IST, July 28th 2024