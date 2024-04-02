Advertisement

Noida: In a tragic incident, a woman, working as a maid killed herself by jumping off a high-rise building in the Noida extension on Tuesday. The incident reportedly took place in VVIP Homes society around noon on Tuesday. A probe has been initiated in connection with the incident.

Earlier a 19-year-old student killed himself by jumping off the 22nd floor of Mahagun Mywoods, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh police station.

“Parents of a deceased individual informed the police that their son had returned home on Thursday after completing his Class 12 English Core examination. Subsequently, he proceeded to the terrace located on the 22nd floor of the building. It was noted that the boy had previously failed in Class 12. Following the incident, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team visited the site, and appropriate legal procedures are being pursued after the body was recovered,” said a police officer.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

