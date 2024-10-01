sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pune Chopper Crash | Middle East Conflict | Walz vs Vance | MUDA Scam | Nepal Floods |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Woman Dies From Bleeding After Sex In Gujarat, Boyfriend Kept Searching Online Remedies For 3 Hours

Published 16:36 IST, October 1st 2024

Woman Dies From Bleeding After Sex In Gujarat, Boyfriend Kept Searching Online Remedies For 3 Hours

A 23-year-old nursing student died following sex with her boyfriend in Gujarat’s Navsari district on September 23, an official statement said on Tuesday. 

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Woman dies from heavy bleeding after Sex in Gujarat
Woman dies from heavy bleeding after Sex in Gujarat | Image: PTI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:36 IST, October 1st 2024