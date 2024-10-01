Published 16:36 IST, October 1st 2024
Woman Dies From Bleeding After Sex In Gujarat, Boyfriend Kept Searching Online Remedies For 3 Hours
A 23-year-old nursing student died following sex with her boyfriend in Gujarat’s Navsari district on September 23, an official statement said on Tuesday.
Woman dies from heavy bleeding after Sex in Gujarat | Image: PTI/representative
