Published 16:25 IST, September 7th 2024
Woman Fed Alcohol, Raped in Broad Daylight on Footpath Passersby Shoot Video in Ujjain
A woman working as a scrap collector was allegedly raped by a man on a footpath during broad daylight after he forcefully fed her alcohol in Ujjain
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Woman Fed Alcohol, Raped in Broad Daylight on Footpath Passersby Shoot Video in Ujjain | Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:24 IST, September 7th 2024