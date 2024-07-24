Published 14:55 IST, July 24th 2024
Yellow Alert Issued in Himachal for Heavy Rainfall
A 'yellow' alert of heavy rain at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh for the next four days till July 28 was issued by the weather office
Image: X
14:55 IST, July 24th 2024