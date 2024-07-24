sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:55 IST, July 24th 2024

Yellow Alert Issued in Himachal for Heavy Rainfall

A 'yellow' alert of heavy rain at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh for the next four days till July 28 was issued by the weather office

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Loyal Dog Searches for Buried Owner After Landslide Near Shirur on NH66
A 'yellow' alert of heavy rain at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh for the next four days till July 28 was issued by the weather office | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:55 IST, July 24th 2024