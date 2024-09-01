sb.scorecardresearch
  9-yr-Old Shreyovi Mehta's Chance Peahen Photo Wins Runner-Up in Wildlife Photographer

Published 08:16 IST, September 1st 2024

9-yr-Old Shreyovi Mehta's Chance Peahen Photo Wins Runner-Up in Wildlife Photographer

A striking photo by a 9-year-old Indian has been awarded runner-up in the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

Shreyovi Mehta as taking a morning stroll through Keoladev National Park when she captured the image.
Shreyovi Mehta as taking a morning stroll through Keoladev National Park when she captured the image.
08:13 IST, September 1st 2024