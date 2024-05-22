Advertisement

Six-year-old Pakistani vlogger Shiraz has surprised his fans by announcing that he is quitting vlogging. He has explained that his father wants him to focus more on his studies. This decision has led to a wave of support on social media, with many urging him to return to making videos. Recently, his father, Mohammad Taqi, has released a video explaining the careful thought and consideration behind his decision to ask Shiraz to stop vlogging.

In the viral video, Mohammad Taqi has expressed that he is overwhelmed by the love Shiraz and Muskan have received from the viewers. He then explains how the fame has affected Shiraz, resulting in a decline in his academic performance. Concerned about Shiraz's education, Taqi emphasizes that his son's studies should be his top priority at this age.

The video has been shared on YouTube, gone viral, and received several likes and comments, with many praising Shiraz’s father for being a responsible parent. Many netizens have commented on the video. “This is what you call a responsible father and parent. May you all continue to succeed,” has praised a YouTube user. “He could've cashed in his son for more YouTube income, but he has chosen to be a parent. So much respect for the father! Perfect parenting,” has added another. “Shiraz's father is a truly selfless and compassionate person who is dedicated to making a positive impact in his community. May his tireless efforts inspire others to work towards creating a better world for all,” has shared a third.

