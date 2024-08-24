Published 09:25 IST, August 24th 2024
I Very Much Need India On Our Side, Says Zelenskyy After PM Modi's Historic Visit To Kyiv
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said he had very good meeting with PM Modi, a historic one and he was thankful to the PM for coming to Kyiv.
- India News
- 9 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, shows PM Modi meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv | Image: AP
00:28 IST, August 24th 2024