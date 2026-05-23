Virtual Legal Marathon on ESG Puts Climate Law, Carbon Disclosures in Focus

India’s growing focus on climate-conscious legal education is getting a major push with the launch of the sixth edition of the “Virtual Legal Marathon on ESG: A 24-Hour Live Research Lab".

The annual initiative, which has emerged as one of the country’s largest experiential ESG learning platforms for law students, aims to deepen engagement with environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues through an intensive 24-hour virtual research exercise.

Launched in 2021, the marathon has so far attracted participation from thousands of law students representing over 250 colleges and universities across India. Previous editions were registered with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) as part of World Environment Day activities, and the 2026 edition aligns with UNEP’s global campaign, “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future,” hosted by Azerbaijan in Baku.

This year’s edition will place a sharper focus on climate law, carbon disclosures, just transition frameworks and nature-based solutions. The top 100 shortlisted participants will undergo a structured virtual research programme curated by the firm’s ESG Advisory Desk, analysing real-world ESG scenarios and preparing legal research reports within a 24-hour timeframe.

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Speaking on the initiative, Alok Dhir said the legal profession must evolve alongside the climate crisis.

“Law does not exist in isolation from the world it serves. When glaciers retreat, when coastlines shift, when boardrooms are forced to confront climate liability, the legal profession must be ready — not as bystanders, but as architects of the response,” he said.

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Dhir added that the marathon is designed not merely to train students in legal interpretation, but to encourage them to rethink how the law itself must evolve in response to global sustainability challenges.

The firm said submissions will be judged on originality, legal insight, practical relevance and applicability. Thirty participants will receive internship opportunities with the firm, while winners will also be awarded certificates, subscriptions to Lex Witness, and opportunities to co-author ESG research papers with mentors from the firm.

Highlighting the initiative’s long-term impact, Poonam Bisht said the programme has evolved beyond a competition into a professional network and talent pipeline for the sustainability sector.

“The marathon has matured into something far larger than a single event; it is a community, a credential, and increasingly, a launchpad,” she said.

The research framework for the 2026 edition has been developed by the firm’s ESG Advisory Practice, led by Sonal Verma. According to the firm, the programme integrates case law analysis, ESG disclosures and international sustainability frameworks, including the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), GRI Standards, IFRS Sustainability Reporting Standards (ISSB), and India’s BRSR Core disclosure regime.

Verma said the programme is intended to expose students to the complexities of real-world ESG practice rather than simply compliance frameworks.

“ESG is about asking harder questions — how value is created, who bears the cost, and what the law owes to the future,” she said.