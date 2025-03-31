A Parisian-Inspired Eid Escape in the Heart of Delhi

Eid in Delhi is always a time for joy, reflection, and indulgence, and this year, one can embrace the festive spirit in a truly unique way. L’Opéra Art Café at Bikaner House, a hidden gem tucked within one of the city’s most iconic heritage spaces, offers a serene, Parisian-inspired retreat that brings a touch of French artistry to the celebrations. This charming place provides the perfect setting to celebrate Eid in style, where time slows down, and every bite feels like a festive tribute to fine dining.

As you step into this elegant space, the ambiance sets the tone for a peaceful and memorable experience. With its colonial-era charm and soft French music filling the air, the atmosphere feels like an oasis of calm, ideal for those looking to enjoy a moment of tranquility amidst the festive hustle.

The menu, carefully curated to offer a blend of delicate flavors and comforting classics, promises to take your taste buds on a delightful journey that complements the holiday spirit.

To begin the experience, the Pesto Chicken Crêpe serves as the perfect savory indulgence. Light and golden, this crêpe is filled with tender chicken and fragrant basil pesto sauce, offering a harmonious blend of creaminess and freshness. This savory start is followed by a comforting Chicken Soup, rich with slow-cooked flavors and the kind of warmth that’s just right for the cooler days of Eid.

No Eid celebration would be complete without the comforting embrace of coffee. Here, the café offers two perfect choices to elevate the experience. The Mocha, with its bold espresso and velvety chocolate, makes for an indulgent treat, while the Cappuccino, smooth and well-balanced, offers a frothy, comforting texture that feels just right after a hearty meal.

Of course, the highlight of any festive gathering is dessert. The Macaron Selection offers a bite-sized taste of joy, with flavors like pistachio, rose, and vanilla, all crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. These delicate treats are perfect for sharing with loved ones. The Tarte au Citron, with its buttery crust and tangy lemon curd, brings a burst of zest and contrast, while the Opera Cake—a luxurious combination of almond sponge, coffee buttercream, and dark chocolate ganache—melts effortlessly in your mouth, marking a sweet end to the celebration.

Beyond the exceptional food, what truly stands out is the experience itself. The attentive service ensures that each moment feels special and relaxed, and the ambiance fosters connection and warmth, making it the perfect backdrop for an Eid gathering. Whether you're enjoying a leisurely brunch with family, taking a post-prayer coffee break, or indulging in a cozy evening with friends, this café offers a perfect blend of indulgence and elegance.