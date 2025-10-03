Aadhaar Update Fees Hiked: Name, Address, and Mobile Number Changes Now Cost More | Check New Charges

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has revised the fee structure for Aadhaar card updates, including name, address, mobile number, and biometric data. The updated charges came into effect on October 1, 2025, and will remain applicable until September 30, 2028. The move comes after nearly five years, aimed at adjusting for inflation, technology costs, and service expansion.

New Aadhaar Update Charges for Demographic Changes

If you’re planning to update demographic details such as your name, address, date of birth, or mobile number, you will now have to pay:

₹75 per update (earlier ₹50)

Applies to updates done at Aadhaar Seva Kendras or authorized enrolment centres

However, updates made along with biometric changes will not be charged separately for demographics.

Biometric Update Charges Also Increased

Charges for biometric updates (including photograph, fingerprints, and iris scans) have also gone up:

₹125 per biometric update (earlier ₹100)

Applies to all individuals except eligible children

Free Biometric Updates for Children Still Continue

UIDAI clarified that biometric updates for children remain free of cost under the following age milestones:

1. At age 5

2. Between 5 and 7 years

3. Between 15 and 17 years

Additionally, biometric updates for children aged 7 to 15 years will also remain free until September 30, 2026, as part of UIDAI’s initiative to reduce MBU (Mandatory Biometric Update) pendency.

Free Online Updates via myAadhaar Portal (Limited Time Offer)

Demographic updates made through the myAadhaar portal (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in) will remain free of cost until June 14, 2026. This includes:

Name

Date of birth

Gender

Address

Mobile number

However, updates done at physical enrolment centres will be charged at the new ₹75 fee.

Home Aadhaar Update Services Available at Higher Charges

For citizens unable to visit Aadhaar centres, UIDAI now offers doorstep Aadhaar services, but at a premium:

Rs 700 (including GST) for the first person at a residence

Rs 350 for each additional person at the same address

Standard update fees (Rs 75 or Rs 125) are extra and will be charged per service

This home service includes Aadhaar enrolment, biometric updates, mobile number linking, and more.

Upcoming Fee Revision in 2028

UIDAI has already scheduled a review of fees for the next cycle. From October 1, 2028, to September 30, 2031:

₹75 services will increase to ₹90

₹125 services will rise to ₹150

Update Your Aadhaar Smartly