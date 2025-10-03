Updated 3 October 2025 at 11:38 IST
Aadhaar Update Fees Hiked: Name, Address, and Mobile Number Changes Now Cost More | Check New Charges
UIDAI has increased Aadhaar update charges from October 1, 2025. Demographic updates like name, address, and phone number now cost Rs 75 (earlier Rs 50), while biometric updates like photo and fingerprints cost Rs 125 (up from Rs 100).
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has revised the fee structure for Aadhaar card updates, including name, address, mobile number, and biometric data. The updated charges came into effect on October 1, 2025, and will remain applicable until September 30, 2028. The move comes after nearly five years, aimed at adjusting for inflation, technology costs, and service expansion.
New Aadhaar Update Charges for Demographic Changes
If you’re planning to update demographic details such as your name, address, date of birth, or mobile number, you will now have to pay:
₹75 per update (earlier ₹50)
Applies to updates done at Aadhaar Seva Kendras or authorized enrolment centres
However, updates made along with biometric changes will not be charged separately for demographics.
Biometric Update Charges Also Increased
Charges for biometric updates (including photograph, fingerprints, and iris scans) have also gone up:
₹125 per biometric update (earlier ₹100)
Applies to all individuals except eligible children
Free Biometric Updates for Children Still Continue
UIDAI clarified that biometric updates for children remain free of cost under the following age milestones:
1. At age 5
2. Between 5 and 7 years
3. Between 15 and 17 years
Additionally, biometric updates for children aged 7 to 15 years will also remain free until September 30, 2026, as part of UIDAI’s initiative to reduce MBU (Mandatory Biometric Update) pendency.
Free Online Updates via myAadhaar Portal (Limited Time Offer)
Demographic updates made through the myAadhaar portal (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in) will remain free of cost until June 14, 2026. This includes:
Name
Date of birth
Gender
Address
Mobile number
However, updates done at physical enrolment centres will be charged at the new ₹75 fee.
Home Aadhaar Update Services Available at Higher Charges
For citizens unable to visit Aadhaar centres, UIDAI now offers doorstep Aadhaar services, but at a premium:
Rs 700 (including GST) for the first person at a residence
Rs 350 for each additional person at the same address
Standard update fees (Rs 75 or Rs 125) are extra and will be charged per service
This home service includes Aadhaar enrolment, biometric updates, mobile number linking, and more.
Upcoming Fee Revision in 2028
UIDAI has already scheduled a review of fees for the next cycle. From October 1, 2028, to September 30, 2031:
₹75 services will increase to ₹90
₹125 services will rise to ₹150
Update Your Aadhaar Smartly
If you need to update your Aadhaar details, consider doing it online via the myAadhaar portal while it’s still free. For those requiring in-person or home-based services, prepare to pay the revised charges. Keep track of your children’s biometric update schedules to avoid unnecessary delays or fees.
