Ahmedabad Metro Extends Service Hours Ahead of Coldplay Concert, Check New Timings

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation is gearing up for an increase in the number of passengers this weekend due to the highly anticipated Coldplay concert at Motera Stadium. Metro services will run until 12:30 AM on both Saturday and Sunday.

Trains will run every eight minutes, and entry will only be allowed from the Motera Stadium station during the extended hours.

A metro official stated, "We expect a significant rise in ridership during and after the concert, so we are extending service hours on the Motera-APMC and Thaltej Gam-Vastral routes."

The extension will not apply to the Gandhinagar line, which will run according to its regular schedule.

Additionally, the metro authorities have introduced a convenient paper ticketing system to ensure smoother entry and minimize wait times. The tickets will also help concert attendees avoid long queues on their way back home. Approximately 10 counters will be set up at the Motera Stadium station to facilitate quick and easy ticket purchases.

For a digital alternative, the metro app, already used by over 50,000 users will provide a hassle-free ticketing experience.

"We will also increase the frequency of trains departing from the Motera Stadium station to ensure efficient transport for all concert attendees," the official added.