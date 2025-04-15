Amarnath Yatra 2025 Registration Begins: Check Process, Dates And Other Details Here

Amarnath Yatra 2025: The registration process for the Amarnath Yatra 2025 has officially begun, offering devotees the opportunity to visit this sacred pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir. The registration process, which started on April 14, is available both online and offline, ensuring accessibility for all pilgrims.

Amarnath Yatra 2025 Registration Process Details

Key Dates and Routes

The Amarnath Yatra 2025 is scheduled to commence on July 3, 2025, and will conclude on August 9, 2025, along with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. For Amarnath Yatra pilgrims can choose between two routes:

Pahalgam Route: A 48-kilometer trek in Anantnag district, known for its scenic beauty.

Baltal Route: A shorter but steeper 14-kilometer trek in Ganderbal district.

Amarnath Yatra Registration Process

Devotees can register through the following methods:

Amarnath Yatra Online Registration

Visit the official Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) website.

Navigate to the "Online Services" tab and select "Yatra Permit Registration."

Fill in personal details, including name, preferred yatra date, Aadhaar number, and mobile number.

Upload a passport-size photograph and a scanned copy of the Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC).

Verify your mobile number using an OTP.

Pay the registration fee (approximately ₹220) and download the Yatra Registration Permit.

Amarnath Yatra Offline Registration

Offline registration is available at 533 designated bank branches across the country, including Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, J&K Bank, and Yes Bank. Pilgrims can visit these branches to complete the registration process.

Mandatory Requirements

Age Limit: Only individuals aged between 13 and 75 years are eligible.

Health Certificate: A Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) from an authorized medical institution is required.

RFID Card: Pilgrims must collect an RFID card for tracking and security purposes.

Important Guidelines

Carry warm clothing, rain gear, and emergency contact information.

Avoid alcohol, smoking, and caffeinated drinks during the yatra.

Follow all safety instructions and avoid restricted areas.