Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 21:20 IST

Apple Issues Warning: Company Advises Against Using Rice to Dry Wet iPhones - Details Inside

In a recent update on its support site, Apple has cautioned against the common practice of using rice to dry out wet iPhones, read more in details below

Digital Desk
Apple Advises Against Using Rice to Dry Wet iPhones
Apple Advises Against Using Rice to Dry Wet iPhones | Image:Shutterstock/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In a recent update on its support site, Apple has cautioned against the common practice of using rice to dry out wet iPhones. Despite being a long-standing belief among smartphone users, Apple has debunked this method, citing potential damage to the device.  

According to Apple's updated support site, placing a wet iPhone in rice can actually cause harm to the device as small particles of rice can enter and potentially damage internal components.  

Advertisement

This warning comes as Apple introduces a new liquid detection feature, which alerts users when their iPhone has been exposed to moisture, advising them to refrain from charging the device until it is dry. 

What to Do If Your iPhone Gets Wet 

Advertisement

If your iPhone has been exposed to moisture, Apple recommends the following steps to dry it out safely: 

Avoid Plugging In: First and foremost, do not plug the charging cable into the device until both your iPhone and the cable are completely dry. 

Advertisement

Gently Tap and Air Dry: To begin drying your iPhone, gently tap it against your hand with the connector facing down to remove any excess liquid. Then, leave your iPhone in a dry area with some airflow. 

Wait At Least 30 Minutes: After waiting for at least 30 minutes, attempt to charge your iPhone using a Lightning or USB-C cable or connect an accessory. If you receive a moisture alert, there may still be liquid present. Leave your iPhone in a dry area with airflow for up to a day before attempting to charge it again. 

Advertisement

Be Patient: Apple notes that it may take up to 24 hours for your iPhone to fully dry out, so patience is key during this process. 

What Not to Do 

Advertisement

In addition to cautioning against the use of rice, Apple advises against the following actions if your iPhone gets wet: 

Avoid Heat Sources and Compressed Air: Do not attempt to dry your iPhone using an external heat source or compressed air, as this can cause further damage. 

Advertisement

Do Not Insert Foreign Objects: Refrain from inserting foreign objects, such as cotton swabs or paper towels, into the connector, as this can also lead to damage. 

Skip the Rice Bag: As mentioned previously, do not put your iPhone in a bag of rice, as this could introduce small particles of rice that may harm the device. 

Advertisement

While the use of rice to dry out wet iPhones has been a common practice among smartphone users, Apple's recent cautionary update emphasizes the potential risks associated with this method.  

Following recent updates and adhering to Apple's recommended steps while avoiding harmful practices, iPhone users can effectively dry out their devices and reduce the risk of damage. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 21:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic Digital
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

6 minutes ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

21 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

a day ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

a day ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

a day ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

a day ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

a day ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

a day ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

a day ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rituraj Singh Death: Actor's Best Films And Shows

    Web Stories6 minutes ago

  2. Gujarat-based electric-bike maker sees 1 lakh sales of Joy e-bike

    Automobile6 minutes ago

  3. Outlook for economy is bright, growth likely to be 7% in FY25

    Economy News7 minutes ago

  4. Rituraj Singh Death: Unseen Photos Of Actor From Sets Go Viral

    Galleries9 minutes ago

  5. Marathi Actress' Speech On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Invites Backlash

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo