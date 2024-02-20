Advertisement

In a recent update on its support site, Apple has cautioned against the common practice of using rice to dry out wet iPhones. Despite being a long-standing belief among smartphone users, Apple has debunked this method, citing potential damage to the device.

According to Apple's updated support site, placing a wet iPhone in rice can actually cause harm to the device as small particles of rice can enter and potentially damage internal components.

This warning comes as Apple introduces a new liquid detection feature, which alerts users when their iPhone has been exposed to moisture, advising them to refrain from charging the device until it is dry.

What to Do If Your iPhone Gets Wet

If your iPhone has been exposed to moisture, Apple recommends the following steps to dry it out safely:

Avoid Plugging In: First and foremost, do not plug the charging cable into the device until both your iPhone and the cable are completely dry.

Gently Tap and Air Dry: To begin drying your iPhone, gently tap it against your hand with the connector facing down to remove any excess liquid. Then, leave your iPhone in a dry area with some airflow.

Wait At Least 30 Minutes: After waiting for at least 30 minutes, attempt to charge your iPhone using a Lightning or USB-C cable or connect an accessory. If you receive a moisture alert, there may still be liquid present. Leave your iPhone in a dry area with airflow for up to a day before attempting to charge it again.

Be Patient: Apple notes that it may take up to 24 hours for your iPhone to fully dry out, so patience is key during this process.

What Not to Do

In addition to cautioning against the use of rice, Apple advises against the following actions if your iPhone gets wet:

Avoid Heat Sources and Compressed Air: Do not attempt to dry your iPhone using an external heat source or compressed air, as this can cause further damage.

Do Not Insert Foreign Objects: Refrain from inserting foreign objects, such as cotton swabs or paper towels, into the connector, as this can also lead to damage.

Skip the Rice Bag: As mentioned previously, do not put your iPhone in a bag of rice, as this could introduce small particles of rice that may harm the device.

While the use of rice to dry out wet iPhones has been a common practice among smartphone users, Apple's recent cautionary update emphasizes the potential risks associated with this method.

Following recent updates and adhering to Apple's recommended steps while avoiding harmful practices, iPhone users can effectively dry out their devices and reduce the risk of damage.

