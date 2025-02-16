Ban Or Not To Ban Smartphones In Schools – Where Does India Stand? | Image: X

New Delhi: At least 79 education systems worldwide have banned smartphones in schools, raising debates on their impact on learning and privacy. According to UNESCO's Global Education Monitoring (GEM) team, 60 education systems had imposed bans by the end of 2023. By 2024, 19 more joined, making it 40% of global education systems.

Despite this trend, India has not introduced a specific law or policy on smartphone usage in schools.

Stricter Bans in Some Countries, Reversals in Others

Some nations have made bans more stringent in the past year. In China’s Zhengzhou city, parents were required to give written consent if a child needed a phone for educational purposes. In France, a "digital break" was introduced in lower secondary schools, in addition to an existing ban.

However, Saudi Arabia reversed its ban due to opposition from disability groups, who argued that students with medical needs required access to smartphones.

Different Approaches Across Countries

Many federal countries enforce state-wise regulations. In Australia, only New South Wales and South Australia have introduced bans. In Spain, 14 of its 17 autonomous regions have imposed restrictions.

In the United States, 20 out of 50 states have regulations in place, including California’s Phone-Free School Act and classroom bans in Florida, Indiana, and Ohio. However, some states allow schools to set their own rules. In Indiana, for example, school boards decide if students can use phones during lunch and what penalties apply for violations.

Some regulations allow exceptions. In Louisiana, students needing learning accommodations are exempt. In Ohio, those with health conditions can use their devices for medical monitoring.

Privacy Concerns Lead to App Bans in Schools

Beyond full bans, specific apps have been prohibited in schools due to privacy risks. Denmark and France banned Google Workspace, while some German states banned Microsoft products.

Studies highlighted data privacy risks in education technology. A 2023 report revealed that only 16% of countries had explicit laws to protect student data. Shockingly, 89% of 163 education technology products used during the pandemic were found to collect children’s data unnecessarily.

Educators Speak Out on Smartphone Bans

Rachel Harper, Principal of St Patrick's Primary School in Ireland, defended her school’s smartphone ban:

"We saw children as young as nine years old requesting smartphones, and it was evident that these children were not emotionally ready to navigate the complexities of these devices and the digital world."

Studies Show Banning Smartphones Improves Learning

A GEM 2023 report found that even having a phone nearby could distract students. One study covering 14 countries found that smartphones disrupted learning at all education levels.

"Even just having a mobile phone nearby with notifications coming through is enough to result in students losing their attention from the task at hand," the report stated.

Another study found that after a smartphone distraction, it could take students up to 20 minutes to regain focus. A separate study in Belgium, Spain, and the UK revealed that banning smartphones improved learning outcomes, particularly for students who were struggling.

Bans Vary Across Education Levels

Most bans focus on primary schools, but some countries extend restrictions to kindergartens (Israel) and secondary schools (Turkmenistan).

As more nations impose smartphone bans, the debate continues. While concerns over learning distractions and privacy grow, some argue that controlled smartphone usage can have benefits. With India yet to decide, the global trend suggests that stricter regulations on smartphone use in schools may soon become the norm.