Bandhavya Event at UK House of Lords Marks World Day for Cultural Diversity with Global Diplomatic Gathering

The House of Lords of the British Parliament hosted an event aimed at strengthening international understanding and fostering meaningful interpersonal ties. Baroness Sandip Verma, former UK Minister for International Development, hosted the Bandhavya program, organized by Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence.

The ceremony, which marked the United Nations World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, took place as soon as Parliament reopened following Whitsun.

Diplomats and dignitaries attended the program, including Dr. Rajeshwar Jeetah of Mauritius, Mr. Edmund Hinkson S.C. of Barbados, Ms. Patsy Moustache of the Seychelles, Ambassador Carla Rodrigues Marcia of Guatemala, Mr. Luis Bermudez of Uruguay, and Ambassador Lalisa Brihanu of Ethiopia.

It also included Associate Professor Geoff Paul of the University of Sunderland in London and British Army Registrar Major Munish Chauhan, as well as representatives from educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, cultural bodies, artists, and community groups.

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The diplomatic representatives' views and opinions enhanced the talks and contributed to the event's success. The assembly of diplomats, academics, cultural practitioners, and varied groups exemplified the spirit of international collaboration and mutual understanding.

Cultural performances were also held throughout the event. These featured the traditions of several Indian communities, including classical, folk, and tribal genres. The performances celebrated India's cultural heritage while reinforcing the message of unity in diversity.

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The Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence, founded by Dr Ragasudha Vinjamuri and operated by volunteer trustees, stated that throughout the last eight years of interaction with countries across continents, it has developed forums for debate, collaboration, and cultural exchange.