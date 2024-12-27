Bank Holidays January 2025: Banks to Remain Shut for 15 Days | Full List

Bank Holidays 2025: Amid the high fever of Christmas and New Year, banks have declared a list of holidays for the month of January 2025.

Bank Holidays January 2025

The list of bank holidays is shared by RBI circulated among the banks. The list of holidays comprises state holidays includes:

List of bank holidays for January 2025

January 1: New Year’s Day

2 January: New Year and Mannam Jayanti

5 January: Sunday

6 January: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

11 January: Second Saturday

12 January: Sunday and Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

January 14: Makar Sankranti and Pongal

January 15: Thiruvalluvar Day, Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti

January 16: Ujjavar Tirunal

January 19: Sunday

January 22: Imoin

January 23: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti

25 January: Fourth Saturday

26 January: Republic Day

30 January: Sonam Losar

These key festival holidays in January 2025 will be celebrated in various parts of India. Banks will observe holidays on the given dates, however internet transactions and ATMs can be used to to daily transactions.