Bank Holiday October 2025: Banks to Remain Closed for Up to 21 Days: Check Full List of Dates and State-Wise Details

New Delhi: Banks across India will remain closed for up to 21 days during the month, including weekends and state-specific holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the bank holiday calendar for October 2025, which includes national and regional holidays.

While online banking services will remain available, physical bank branches will not operate on certain days. The number of holidays will vary from state to state, depending on regional festivals and observances.

Why Are Banks Closed for 21 Days in October 2025?

Out of the 21 days, 15 are holidays declared by RBI under different categories, including:

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act

Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays

Banks’ Closing of Accounts

The remaining 6 days are regular weekly offs including Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

State-Wise Bank Holiday List for October 2025

Here is the detailed list of bank holidays in October 2025. These will be applicable based on the region and state government notifications.

October 1 (Wednesday) – Navaratri Ends/Maha Navami/Dussehra/Ayudhapooja, Vijayadasami/Durga Puja (Dasain)

October 2 (Thursday) – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dasara / Vijaya Dashami / Durga Puja (Dasain) / Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva (Nationwide Holiday)

October 3 (Friday) – Durga Puja (Dasain)

October 4 (Saturday) – Durga Puja (Dasain)

October 5 (Sunday) – Weekly Off

October 6 (Monday) – Lakshmi Puja

October 7 (Tuesday) – Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Purnima

October 10 (Friday) – Karva Chauth

October 11 (Saturday) – Second Saturday (Weekly Off)

October 12 (Sunday) – Weekly Off

October 18 (Saturday) – Kati Bihu

October 19 (Sunday) – Weekly Off

October 20 (Monday) – Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) / Kali Puja

October 21 (Tuesday) – Diwali Amavasya / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja

October 22 (Wednesday) – Bali Pratipada / Vikram Samvat New Year / Balipadyami / Laxmi Puja

October 23 (Thursday) – Bhai Bij / Chitragupt Jayanti / Ningol Chakkouba

October 25 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday (Weekly Off)

October 26 (Sunday) – Weekly Off

October 27 (Monday) – Chhath Puja (Evening Arghya)

October 28 (Tuesday) – Chhath Puja (Morning Arghya)

October 31 (Friday) – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti

Bank Holidays in October 2025 – Weekend Dates

October 5 (Sunday)

October 11 (Second Saturday)

October 12 (Sunday)

October 19 (Sunday)

October 25 (Fourth Saturday)

October 26 (Sunday)

The number of bank holidays will differ by state. For example, Kati Bihu will be observed in Assam, but not in other states.

National holidays like Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and Diwali are observed across most states and will see all banks closed.