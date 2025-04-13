sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 13th 2025, 19:44 IST

Bank Holiday on April 14? Check State-Wise List of Holidays in April

Banks will remain closed in many states on April 14 for Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti and regional celebrations. Check list and plan your banking activities in advance.

Bank Holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti
Bank Holiday in April: April 14 celebrated as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, also observed as public holiday across India. On this day, banks in many states remain closed. This holiday coincides with regional festivals such as Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Tamil New Year, and Cheiraoba, making it a day of cultural celebration in various parts of the country. 

Check State-Wise Bank Holiday List for April 14 

  • Banks Closed: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh.
  • Banks Open: Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh.

Other Bank Holidays in April

  • April 12: Second Saturday (Banks closed nationwide).
  • April 13: Sunday (Weekly holiday).
  • April 15: Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu (Banks closed in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Tripura).
  • April 18: Good Friday (Banks closed in select states).
  • April 26: Fourth Saturday (Banks closed nationwide).
  • April 27: Sunday (Weekly holiday).

While physical bank branches will remain shut on these holidays, digital banking services such as internet banking and ATMs will continue to operate seamlessly. Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly to avoid inconvenience. 

