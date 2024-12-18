Bengaluru: BMTC to Have More Full-Length E-Buses for Busy Metro Routes - Know More

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is taking a significant step toward bolstering its electric bus fleet by planning to introduce more full-length electric buses to meet the demand on busy Bengaluru metro routes.

In a strategic move to address both connectivity and affordability, BMTC is considering leasing an additional 148 full-length electric buses from Tata Motors’ subsidiary, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions.

This decision comes as BMTC revises its earlier plan of operating 120 midi electric buses—measuring 8 to 10 metres with a 900 mm floor height—on lease. However, the original idea did not materialize due to the high bids quoted by vehicle manufacturers, which proved financially prohibitive. According to a report by Deccan Herald, the lowest bid was approximately 30 per cent higher than the costs associated with leasing 320 low-floor, air-conditioned e-buses, which BMTC has already secured.

Tata Motors’ subsidiary is already providing 12-metre-long, low-floor, non-AC electric buses for just Rs 40.01 per km, offering a cost-effective way to maintain connectivity in Bengaluru's increasingly congested routes. On the other hand, Ashok Leyland’s subsidiary, Ohm Mobility, is supplying 320 low-floor, air-conditioned e-buses at Rs 65.8 per km.

With these efforts, BMTC aims to modernize its fleet while prioritizing affordability and accessibility. The inclusion of full-length e-buses will not only improve passenger comfort but will also align with the city’s environmental goals by reducing the carbon footprint of its public transportation network.