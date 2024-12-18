Published 12:50 IST, December 18th 2024
Bengaluru: BMTC to Have More Full-Length E-Buses for Busy Metro Routes - Know More
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is taking a significant step toward bolstering its electric bus fleet by planning to introduce e-buses
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is taking a significant step toward bolstering its electric bus fleet by planning to introduce more full-length electric buses to meet the demand on busy Bengaluru metro routes.
In a strategic move to address both connectivity and affordability, BMTC is considering leasing an additional 148 full-length electric buses from Tata Motors’ subsidiary, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions.
This decision comes as BMTC revises its earlier plan of operating 120 midi electric buses—measuring 8 to 10 metres with a 900 mm floor height—on lease. However, the original idea did not materialize due to the high bids quoted by vehicle manufacturers, which proved financially prohibitive. According to a report by Deccan Herald, the lowest bid was approximately 30 per cent higher than the costs associated with leasing 320 low-floor, air-conditioned e-buses, which BMTC has already secured.
Tata Motors’ subsidiary is already providing 12-metre-long, low-floor, non-AC electric buses for just Rs 40.01 per km, offering a cost-effective way to maintain connectivity in Bengaluru's increasingly congested routes. On the other hand, Ashok Leyland’s subsidiary, Ohm Mobility, is supplying 320 low-floor, air-conditioned e-buses at Rs 65.8 per km.
With these efforts, BMTC aims to modernize its fleet while prioritizing affordability and accessibility. The inclusion of full-length e-buses will not only improve passenger comfort but will also align with the city’s environmental goals by reducing the carbon footprint of its public transportation network.
The move signals BMTC’s adaptability as it responds to both financial constraints and the growing demand for efficient and environmentally sustainable public transportation. As the city grapples with rising urban mobility needs, this expansion of full-length electric buses promises a smoother commute and improved service across key routes.
