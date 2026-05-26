Beyond Therapy and Dating Apps: This Gurugram Startup is Redefining Companionship in India

Loneliness was never supposed to be a business opportunity in a country that has a robust family system and social culture. But in the cities of India today, emotional isolation is a silent reality of urban living. In the digital world, people are more connected than ever, but many are struggling in the emotional world. Constant interaction, but little feeling of understanding:

Long working hours, migration to new cities, nuclear families, social comparison, remote lifestyles, and growing dependence on screens have produced a generation that is constantly interacting but not feeling understood.

It is the area where Gurugram-based startup GetCompanion is trying to create “India's first human presence platform.”

Founded by Shradha Chaturvedi, GetCompanion operates on a simple but emotionally loaded idea - sometimes people don’t need therapy, advice, or motivation. They simply need another human being who listens without judgement.

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The platform offers companionship through chat, call, video interactions and in-person visits for people dealing with emotional stress, loneliness, homesickness, relationship confusion, workplace burnout, or social isolation. Unlike dating platforms, the service positions itself around non-romantic, emotionally safe companionship. What makes the idea stand out is not merely the service itself, but the timing. India is witnessing a visible rise in what experts increasingly call the “loneliness economy”. Products and services emerging around emotional well-being, connection, and mental comfort. While loneliness has long existed, it is now becoming organised, visible, and commercially addressable.

At GetCompanion, the conversations happening every day reflect this shift. A college student struggling to speak openly with parents. A working professional is silently dealing with office politics. A senior citizen looking for someone to walk or play carrom with. A young person confused between career ambitions and family responsibilities. These are not psychiatric emergencies. They are deeply human moments that often go unsupported in modern urban life.

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She believes this gap will only widen in the coming years. “As society becomes more individualistic and digitally consumed, emotional support systems are weakening. We realised people are not always looking for solutions. Many times, they are just looking for presence. The Harvard Study of Adult Development reinforced a belief we already had at GetCompanion - that meaningful human connection is one of the biggest pillars of happiness and emotional well-being,” she says.

The startup has recently expanded its focus on verified in-person companionship services in Gurugram, offering more than 50 categories of companionship support, ranging from emotional conversations and hobby-based interactions to hospital companionship, walking partners, and social engagement activities. The emergence of platforms like GetCompanion also reflects a broader behavioural shift among younger Indians. Gen Z users are increasingly seeking spaces where they can express vulnerability without fear of judgement or social performance.