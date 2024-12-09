PM Modi to Launch Bima Sakhi Yojana, Know Benefits, Eligibility and More

Bima Sakhi Yojana: PM Modi will launch the Bima Sakhi Yojana on Monday from Haryana's Panipat. This scheme is meant to promote women and aim at financial inclusion.

LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana Benefits

This scheme is an initiative of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Through this, empowerment of women aged 18 to 70 years who have passed 10th standard will be strengthened. Under the scheme, women will get a salary of Rs 7,000 in the first year, Rs 6,000 in the second year and Rs 5,000 per month in the third year.

LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana Eligibility

Women aged 18 to 70 years who have passed 10th standard will be benefited from the scheme. Under this scheme 8,000 women will be given a training of LIC agent.