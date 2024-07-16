sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:54 IST, July 16th 2024

Bullet train project: Kolak Bridge Links Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has finished constructing a 160-metre bridge over the Kolak river in Gujarat's Valsad district as part of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:54 IST, July 16th 2024