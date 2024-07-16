Published 16:54 IST, July 16th 2024
Bullet train project: Kolak Bridge Links Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route
The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has finished constructing a 160-metre bridge over the Kolak river in Gujarat's Valsad district as part of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project | Image: X
