Cambridge Dictionary Adds 6,000 New Words: Skibidi, Delelu, Tradwife, and More Gen Z Slang Make It Official | Image: Pexels

The English language just got a little more Gen Z-friendly. The Cambridge Dictionary, one of the world’s widely used dictionaries, has added 6,000 new words. And yes, that now includes popular internet slangs like skibidi, delelu and tradwife.

Take skibidi for example. What started as a nonsense word from the viral “Skibidi Toilet” YouTube series has now become everyday slang. It can mean “cool,” “bad,” or sometimes nothing at all – just used for fun.

Even celebrities have played a role. Kim Kardashian once showed off a necklace engraved with Skibidi Toilet, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese used the phrase “delulu with no solulu” during a speech.

“It’s not every day you get to see words like skibidi and delulu make their way into the Cambridge Dictionary. Internet culture is changing the English language, and the effect is fascinating to observe and capture,” this is how Colin McIntosh, Lexical Programme Manager at Cambridge Dictionary, summed it up.

These are some of the top new additions making to the pages of Cambridge Dictionary.

• Delulu – short for delusional; believing things that aren’t true, often by choice.

• Tradwife – “traditional wife,” a social media trend where women embrace homemaking and traditional gender roles.

• Lewk – a stylish or standout look, popularized in fashion and shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race.

• Broligarchy – a mix of “bro” and “oligarchy,” describing a small group of super-rich, powerful men in tech or politics.

• Inspo – short for inspiration, often used for fitness, fashion, or lifestyle posts.

And it’s not just about slang. Everyday work and tech culture has influenced new entries too:

• Snackable – quick, easy-to-digest content designed for short attention spans.

• Mouse jiggler – a gadget or software that makes it look like you’re working remotely when you’re not.

• Work wife / Work spouse – workplace partners who share a strong professional bond.

This isn’t the first addition to the dictionary this year. Few months back, the Cambridge University Press also announced acknowledging the AI-related term “slop.” Traditionally, slop meant leftover food waste. Now, it also refers to “content on the internet that is of very low quality, especially when it is created by artificial intelligence.” So if your social feed is flooded with bad AI memes or low-effort articles, you’re scrolling through… slop.

Other tech-driven entries

• Green flag / Red flag – social media shorthand for good and bad traits.

• Forever chemical – harmful man-made substances that linger in the environment.

• RAAC – a type of lightweight concrete tied to safety issues in UK buildings.