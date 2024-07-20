sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 19:54 IST, July 20th 2024

Celebrating International Moon Day: A Tribute to Lunar Exploration and Future Prospects

International Moon Day is an opportunity to honour the contributions of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, the first astronauts to set foot on the moon in 1969.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Celebrating International Moon Day: A Tribute to Lunar Exploration and Future Prospects
Celebrating International Moon Day: A Tribute to Lunar Exploration and Future Prospects | Image: NASA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:54 IST, July 20th 2024