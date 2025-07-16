Govt Launches 'CHAKSHU' on Sanchar Saathi Portal To Report Fraudulent SMS, Call Or WhatsApp Messages. Check How It Works

New Delhi: If you received suspicious SMS, calls, or WhatsApp messages related to KYC expiry or updates on SIM card, gas, or electricity connection issues where the caller impersonates government officials threatening service disconnection or any other fraudulent communication, you can now report them using the CHAKSHU facility, launched by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Sanchar Saathi portal.

What Is CHAKSHU ?

Chakshu allows citizens to report suspected fraud communications received within the last 30 days. Covers scams involving bank accounts, payment wallets, sextortion, and identity theft.

It helps authorities track and act against misuse of telecom resources.

How to Report Using Chakshu

Visit the Sanchar Saathi Suspected Fraud Communication Reporting page.

Select the type of fraud (Call, SMS, WhatsApp).

Enter the details of the suspicious message or call.

Submit your report for review and action.

If you've already lost money or are a victim of cybercrime, report it immediately at cybercrime.gov.in or call 1930.