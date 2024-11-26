Constitution Day 2024: Know Date, Significance, and History

Constitution Day 2024: Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is observed on 26th November every year. It commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949 by the Constituent Assembly. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution.



History

India's struggle for independence highlighted the need for a systematic framework to ensure freedom and justice for its citizens. The Government of India Act, 1935, served as the foundation for India's governance but lacked provisions for a sovereign democratic republic.

To address this need, the Constituent Assembly was formed in December 1946, presided over by Dr. Rajendra Prasad. The Assembly had 389 members, including prominent leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel. After the Partition of India, the membership was reduced to 299. The draft of the Constitution was debated over in 11 sessions, lasting 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days.

The Indian Constitution is the longest written constitution in the world, with 395 Articles and 8 Schedules at its inception (later amended).

Significance

Constitution Day is observed to honor the values enshrined in the Constitution and to pay tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The day aims to raise awareness about constitutional values, rights, and duties while emphasizing the need for a just, equal, and liberal society.

The day serves as a reminder to respect the principles of the Constitution and the democratic ideals that form the backbone of India. It encourages citizens to engage in their civic duties and take responsibility for building a fair, inclusive, and equal society for all.