Published 21:14 IST, August 22nd 2024
DDA Housing Scheme 2024: Flats in Delhi from Rs 11 Lakh – Key Details, How to Apply, and Eligibility
The DDA Housing Scheme 2024 offers over 40,000 flats in Delhi starting at Rs 11 lakh, with registration open now. Learn about eligibility, pricing, and applicat
- Info
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
DDA Housing Scheme 2024: Flats in Delhi from Rs 11 Lakh – Key Details, How to Apply, and Eligibility | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:14 IST, August 22nd 2024