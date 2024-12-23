Delhi Metro: No Service for Christmas and New Year on These Stations

Delhi Metro News: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that services between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli stations will be affected for the next six days. The disturbance began on December 18 and will continue through the intervening nights of December 28 and 29.

Train services will be unavailable from 10:45 p.m. until the end of the revenue service, as well as from the commencement of the revenue service until 7:02 a.m.

No Train service between Jahangirpuri-Samaypur Badli (22:45 Hrs- 07:02 Hrs )of 17/18 intervening night till 28.12.24/29.12.24

STATION CLOSED Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector-18,19,Haiderpur Badli Mor (22:45 Hrs- 07:02 Hrs) from 17/18 intervening night till 28.12.24/29.12.24)

First Train timing from (Samaypur Badli-Millennium City Center Gurugram) is 07:02Hrs.

First Train timing from (Jahangirpuri-Samaypur Badli) is 07:07Hrs.

First Train timing from (Jahangirpuri-Millennium City Center Gurugram) is 06:10Hrs.

Last Train Service from ((Samaypur Badli-Millennium City Center Gurugram) is 22:45 Hrs.

Last Train Service from ((Millennium City Center Gurugram- Samaypur Badli-) is 21:30Hrs.

Last Train Service from (Jahangirpuri-Samaypur Badli) is 22:45Hrs

Last Train Service from (Jahangirpuri-Millennium City Center Gurugram) is 23:07Hrs

However, train service between Jahangirpuri and Millennium City Centre in Gurugram would continue as usual.

Furthermore, train services on the Red Line (Line-1) from Keshav Puram to Rithala would be inaccessible after 11:30 p.m. beginning on the night of December 25 and lasting until December 31, 2024, including the New Year.

These services are also part of the current construction, and the DMRC has asked passengers to stay informed of any changes during this time.