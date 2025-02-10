Good News! Modi Govt May Introduce Concessional Delhi Metro Passes for Students - Know More

Delhi Metro Updates: Good news for Delhi metro commuters as Modi government may introduce concessional passes for students.

Delhi Metro Student Passes

The Modi government may introduce concessional metro passes for students in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The Delhi metro student pass issue was also raised in Rajya Sabha recently with the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar. As we know Delhi Metro Rail Corporation structures it fare as per the recommendation of the statutory Fare Fixation Committee.

After the BJP's landslide victory in Delhi, commuters, especially students, are hoping to get some concession from the government as metro fares keep revising.

Delhi Metro's Phase IV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension section of the Delhi Metro's Phase IV and laid the foundation stone of the Rithala-Narela-Kundli corridor.

The Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension section is the first stretch of the Delhi Metro's Phase IV to be inaugurated.

With the addition of Krishna Park Extension station, the Delhi Metro network now comprises 289 stations spanning 394.448 km.

Delhi Metro Magenta Line

This new section is an extension of the already operational Botanical Garden- Janakpuri West on the Magenta Line. With the addition of this section, the Magenta Line now covers a distance of approximately 40 km.

The Magenta Line will be further extended from Krishna Park Extension to R K Ashram Marg in phases by 2026.

An official said that as part of the Phase-IV expansion, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is constructing 86 kilometres of new lines across five different corridors in the national capital.

Three corridors --- Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg, Majlis Park to Maujpur and Aerocity to Tughlakabad --- are under construction, the other two new corridors --- Lajpat Nagar to Saket-G Block and Indraprastha to Inderlok --- are in the pre-tendering stages.

The first six-coach train for Delhi Metro's Phase-IV expansion arrived in the national capital in November last year.

It was stationed at Delhi Metro's Mukundpur depot, where it had undergone a number of tests required for its statutory certification for revenue service as a part of established rules and protocols.

The officials stated that under the RS-17 contract, the DMRC will receive a total of 52 trains for the Phase-IV priority corridors such as Majlis Park to Maujpur, Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Marg and Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of the 26.5-km Rithala-Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro.

The corridor will have 21 stations, which will benefit people living in Rohini, Bawana and Kundli areas.