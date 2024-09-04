sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Georgia High School Shooting | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • Info /
  • Delhi's Rithala-Narela Metro Rail Corridor to be Extended up to Haryana - Details Inside

Published 20:06 IST, September 4th 2024

Delhi's Rithala-Narela Metro Rail Corridor to be Extended up to Haryana - Details Inside

The Delhi Metro's Rithala-Narela corridor will be extended to Kundli-Nathupur in Haryana. The Delhi government has given a principal approval for the extension.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi's Rithala-Narela metro corridor to be extended up to Haryana
Delhi's Rithala-Narela metro corridor to be extended up to Haryana | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:06 IST, September 4th 2024