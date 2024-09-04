Published 20:06 IST, September 4th 2024
Delhi's Rithala-Narela Metro Rail Corridor to be Extended up to Haryana - Details Inside
The Delhi Metro's Rithala-Narela corridor will be extended to Kundli-Nathupur in Haryana. The Delhi government has given a principal approval for the extension.
Delhi's Rithala-Narela metro corridor to be extended up to Haryana | Image: PTI/file
