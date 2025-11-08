DocuTrade by Yodaplus Receives Traditional Approval from the International Group of P&I Clubs (IGPI) | Image: Info desk

Mumbai: Yodaplus Technologies today announced that its flagship digital trade documentation platform, DocuTrade, has received Traditional Approval from the International Group of P&I Clubs (IGPI) - a milestone that places it among a select group of 15 globally recognized electronic Bill of Lading (eBL) platforms.

The approval follows extensive global pilots and a comprehensive technical and legal evaluation by IGPI’s legal and technical committees. Through this rigorous review, DocuTrade demonstrated robust compliance across all ten IGPI requirements, including legal enforceability, security, governance, and interoperability.

DocuTrade is also the only eBL solution provider in India to receive a traditional approval for all ten IGPI requirements, reaffirming Yodaplus’s commitment to meeting the highest global standards in eBL implementation and trade documentation compliance.

“Receiving Traditional Approval from IGPI validates years of innovation and collaboration,” said Vishrut Srivastava, Founder of Yodaplus Technologies. “It strengthens our mission to enable trusted, interoperable, and paperless trade - aligning India and our global partners with emerging frameworks like MLETR, TradeTrust, and the ICC Digital Standards Initiative.”

Traditional approval represents an independent and direct endorsement by IGPI, affirming that DocuTrade meets the highest international standards for the digitization of trade documents such as Bills of Lading, Certificates of Origin, and other trade-related records.

This recognition follows DocuTrade’s successful pilots across Singapore, the UAE, and Poland, where the platform facilitated cross-border trade document exchange between corporates, banks, and port authorities using secure blockchain and tokenization frameworks.

With this milestone, Yodaplus and DocuTrade continue to accelerate the adoption of digitally native, legally valid, and interoperable trade documentation, building confidence among carriers, shippers, and financial institutions worldwide.

About Yodaplus and DocuTrade

Yodaplus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Mumbai, India, is a leading provider of AI and blockchain-driven digital transformation solutions. The company specializes in building secure, interoperable platforms that simplify complex business processes across finance, supply chain, and trade.

DocuTrade, developed by Yodaplus, is a digital trade documentation platform that enables the creation, exchange, and management of electronic Bills of Lading (eBLs) and other trade-related documents using blockchain technology. The platform is MLETR-compliant, aligns with ICC DSI and UNCITRAL standards, and is interoperable via the TradeTrust framework, ensuring cross-border legal validity and document integrity.

DocuTrade is also available as a white-labelled solution for banks and shipping companies, allowing institutions to seamlessly integrate compliant digital trade documentation into their existing workflows while maintaining full control over branding and user experience.