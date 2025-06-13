Top 10 Most Watched Youtube Videos Of 2025

YouTube is an American video-sharing website based in California. On June 17, 2016, Pinkfong, a Korean children’s education channel, released the “Baby Shark Dance” Video, which went on to achieve a milestone by becoming the most watched YouTube Video of all time, garnering over 15 billion views. It was also the first video on the platform to cross 10 billion views.

Previously the record was held by “Despacito”, a 2017 Spanish music video. This hit, made by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee, presently had 8.63 billion views and is now at second place.

There has been a shift in the platform’s focus from funny and viral videos like memes to professionally produced videos like music videos and movie trailers.

Childrens videos like nursery rhymes have also gotten a significant number of views as parents are seeking engaging and educational material for their children. Out of the top 10, half of the videos are nursery rhymes like “Baby Shark Dance” and “Johny Johny Yes Papa”. This is because screen time in young children is constantly rising.

The other half are all music videos like “Despacito” and “Gangnam Style”. This can be attributed to a global audience appeal, and people rewatching the music videos because they like the song.

List Of The Top 10 Most Viewed YouTube Videos Of All Time

Following is a list of the top 10 most-viewed YouTube videos of all time along with date and views (in Billions):

1.Baby Shark Dance

This video was posted on 17th June 2016 by Pinkfong, a Korean educational entertainment company. It has amassed 15.94 Billion views, making it the most watched YouTube video of all time.

2. Despacito

The Spanish hit, crafted by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee, is the music video with the most views uploaded in 2017. It has 8.73 billion views.

3. Wheels on the Bus

This classic children's rhyme was uploaded by Cocomelon in 2018 and has amassed 7.55 Billion views.

4. Bath Song

Back to back nursery rhymes by Cocomelon, this video uploaded in 2018 has 7.12 Billion views.

5. Johnny Johnny Yes Papa

Uploaded to YouTube in 2016 by LooLoo Kids, this rhyme has just over 7 Billion views.

6. See You Again

This music video was uploaded by Wiz Khalifa in 2015 as a special for the “Fusious 7” movie. It has 6.68 Billion Views.

7. Phonics Song With Two Words

The last children's entertainment video on this list, this rhyme uploaded by ChuChu TV Nursery Rhymes in 2014 has 6.49 Billion views.

8. Shape of You

Ed Sheeran's most recognizable song, this music video uploaded in 2017 has 6.47 Billion Views.

9. Gangnam Style

The viral dance hit by South Korean musician Psy, this video once topped this list. It has 5.59 Billion Views and was posted in 2014.

10. Uptown Funk