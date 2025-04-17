Good Friday 2025 in India: What’s Open and What’s Closed on April 18

Good Friday 2025 in India: Good Friday, observed on April 18, 2025, is an important religious day for Christians. It marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and is a day of mourning and reflection.

Good Friday always falls on a Friday, but the exact date changes every year. It’s based on the Paschal Full Moon after the spring equinox, which also determines the date for Easter Sunday.

This year, Good Friday will be observed on April 18, just three days before Easter Sunday. The day marks the end of Holy Week and the start of the Easter weekend.

Are stock markets open on April 18, 2025?

In India, both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on April 18, 2025, in observance of Good Friday. The closure means there will be no trading activity in equity, commodities, or derivatives markets for the day. Similarly, in the United States, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will also be closed on Good Friday and will reopen on Monday, April 21. Additionally, the US bond market will close early at 2 PM ET on Thursday, April 17, and remain shut on Friday.

Are banks open in India tomorrow?

In India, banks will be closed on April 18 due to Good Friday being a gazetted holiday. This closure will be observed in several states, including Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar. Despite the physical branches being shut, customers will still have access to digital banking services, such as internet banking, mobile apps, and WhatsApp banking. In the United States, since Good Friday is not a federal holiday, most banks will remain open, although some may operate with reduced working hours depending on the location.

Are Schools and Colleges Closed on Good Friday?

Most schools and colleges in India will be closed on April 18 to observe Good Friday. While the holiday is widely followed, the extent of closures may differ from one state to another. In Uttar Pradesh, the Education Department has formally declared April 18 as a holiday for all government schools, and most private schools are also expected to remain closed. In Bihar, Good Friday is recognized as a public holiday, and all government offices, schools, and colleges across the state will be shut for the day.

Are Government Offices Open?

On Good Friday, all government offices in India, including central, state, and municipal offices, will be closed. This includes services like post offices and various public-sector undertakings. The closure applies nationwide as the day is listed as a gazetted holiday.

Is April 18 a dry day in Delhi for Good Friday 2025?