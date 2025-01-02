Good News for Bengaluru Residents: Namma Metro Yellow Line to be Operational from January 6

Bengaluru: After facing numerous delays and setbacks, Bengaluru’s much-waited Namma Metro Yellow Line is finally set to begin operations on January 6.

This line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is a crucial addition to the city’s metro network as it links Electronics City, a hub for major companies like Infosys and Biocon.

Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, announced on Thursday that the first train is ready and will be dispatched to Bengaluru in the first week of January.



He further explained how Titagarh Rail Systems will be delivering one train initially every month. “We now have the first train ready to be dispatched to Bengaluru on January 6th. Titagarh has committed to deliver the second train by end of January or first week February and the third in April. Thereafter they will deliver 1 train per month and increase to 2 trains per month by September. I have also asked BMRCL to work parallel to get all CMRS approvals in place, to prevent further delays on that count,” wrote Surya in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Invited MoHUA Minister for Flagging off Train to Bengaluru

Surya added that he has requested the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to visit the manufacturing plant on January 6 to show a green signal to the train scheduled to leave for Bengaluru.