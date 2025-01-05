Good News! Delhi Metro to Begin Botanical Garden to Krishna Park Corridor Today | Check All Details

Magenta Line now covers 40 km with 289 stations in total | Image: X

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will begin passenger services on the new Janakpuri West–Krishna Park Extension section of the Magenta Line today, January 5, from 3 pm.

This is the first part of the Phase IV project, which had been delayed for some time.

Key Features:

- A new station, Krishna Park Extension, has been added, extending the Magenta Line from Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West.

- With this addition, the Delhi Metro now has 289 stations covering a total network of 394.448 km.

- Train frequency: Every 16 minutes between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension.

- The Magenta Line now spans 40 km, improving connectivity and making travel easier for passengers.

Further expansion of the Magenta Line, stretching from Krishna Park Extension to RK Ashram Marg, is scheduled for phased completion by 2026. Construction work on other corridors under Phase IV is also underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the Janakpuri West–Krishna Park Extension section. In addition, he will lay the foundation stone for the 26.5-kilometre Rithala-Narela-Kundli (Sonipat) Metro corridor under Phase IV, which aims to bring metro connectivity to rural areas of North and Northwest Delhi in the coming years.