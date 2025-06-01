Good News for Gurugram Commuters! Dwarka Expressway Tunnel Trial Run Begins, Opening Soon

NHAI commenced trial run for tunnel on Dwarka Expressway, linking it to IGI Airport. | Image: X

In a major boost for daily commuters in Delhi-NCR, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has commenced the trial run of the newly constructed tunnel and underpasses on the Delhi stretch of the Dwarka Expressway.

The trial run began on Friday and is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion on the busy Delhi-Gurugram corridor.

The new 5.1 km-long tunnel connects Dwarka Expressway directly to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. Designed to reduce pressure on National Highway 48 (NH-48), the project is a crucial step in improving connectivity between Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, and Jaipur.

According to officials, the tunnel features two key segments:

A 3.6 km-long, eight-lane tunnel that links Dwarka Expressway to IGI Airport.

A 1.5 km-long, two-lane tunnel that connects the expressway to NH-48 heading towards Gurugram.

Trial Run Timings and Usage

Currently, the tunnel is open for a limited trial run from 12 noon to 3 PM, targeting peak afternoon traffic hours. This phase is meant to monitor traffic flow and gather feedback before full-scale operations begin.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways confirmed that the open section includes a shallow tunnel that connects Dwarka/Yashobhumi to IGI Airport through a series of underpasses. Commuters from Dwarka or Yashobhumi can use this route to travel towards Gurugram. Similarly, travelers coming from IGI Terminal 3 can access Gurugram and Sirhaul via the airport underpasses and a new right-turn underpass.

Tunnel to Open Fully by June 5

Once the trial period concludes, the tunnel is expected to be fully operational and open for public use from June 5, 2025. The strategic layout is designed to enhance traffic efficiency, provide a smoother commute to IGI Airport, and reduce the load on surface roads between Delhi and Gurugram.