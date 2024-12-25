Good News NCR! Namo Bharat to Soon Run from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar

Info: The Namo Bharat Train running till New Ashok Nagar will provide relief to the people of Ghaziabad in going to Noida. The Namo Bharat train is currently running on a 42 km section between Sahibabad and Meerut South.

The train will start running from Sahibabad to Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar stations. Both these stations can also be opened to the public soon. After the opening of these two stations, the length of the operational section of RRTS will become 54 km.

Connected to Anand Vihar Station for the convenience of passengers, Anand Vihar station of RRTS has been connected to two lines of Delhi Metro (Blue and Pink), Anand Vihar Railway Station, Anand Vihar ISBT, and Kaushambi Bus Station.

Passengers will not have to come on the road to reach the bus station. They can reach the bus station from within the station itself. For the construction of the station, a tunnel has been constructed under two lines of Delhi Metro. Two tunnels have also been built to travel from Anand Vihar station to Ghaziabad.

