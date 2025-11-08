Himesh Reshammiya to Headline the First Edition of Myntra’s GlamStream Fest 2025 Alongside Shalmali Kholgade, Paradox, Kushagra, Pragati Nagpal, Maahi & Arjun Tanwar

Bangalore: The first ever edition of Myntra’s highly anticipated GlamStream Fest 2025, set to take place on 16 Nov 2025, MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai, will deliver a dynamic musical experience blending legacy and emerging talent. Headlining the main stage is Bollywood music-composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya - known for chart-busting hits like “Aashiq Banaya Aapne”, “Tera Suroor”, “Jhalak Dikhlaja” and the anthem “Tandoori Nights”.

Adding his powerhouse vocals and vibrant stage presence to the line-up is Shalmali Kholgade, the voice behind some of Bollywood’s biggest hits like “Pareshaan”, “Balam Pichkari” and “Lat Lag Gayee”. Known for her genre-bending sound and electrifying live performances, Shalmali will bring a dose of pop, energy and charisma to the GlamStream mainstage - blending soulful melodies with high-octane beats that guarantee to get the crowd moving.

Joining the mix are rising stars and fresh faces of India’s music scene: rapper and hip-hop talent Paradox (popular for lightweight hip-hop tracks and a strong Gen-Z voice), as well as breakout artists Pragati Nagpal, Khushagra, Maahi and Arjun Tanwar — each representing vibrant waves of India’s regional, indie and mainstream fusion scenes.

“Myntra GlamStream Fest is built to reflect India’s love for sound, style and self-expression,” said Myntra spokesperson, “Whether you grew up vibing to Himesh’s chart-toppers or you’re discovering the next-gen rap and indie acts, our line-up has been curated to deliver both nostalgia and discovery.”

The main stage will feature full-length sets and a finale where Himesh will lead the crowd through his hits; including the crowd-favourite “Tandoori Nights”. Attendees will also be treated to immersive sound-design, festival-lighting, and spectator-interactive moments.

Brand-experience zones, featuring Myntra’s fashion, lifestyle and beauty partners and more, will be synchronised with the musical performances to provide a full-sensory lifestyle-festival experience: pop-up beauty bars, and trendy style installations.

