How This Farmer For Anantpur Is Working For Soil Health Improvement, Natural Disease Control

Anantapur: In a significant development for sustainable agriculture, Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy, a progressive farmer from drought-prone Anantapur district, has demonstrated a high-performance farming model that combines soil health improvement, natural disease control, and enhanced crop productivity.

At a time when farmers are increasingly dependent on chemical fertilizers and pesticides, Reddy’s approach focuses on biological soil activation and natural farming inputs, applied through drip irrigation systems and soil conditioning practices. This method enables crops to grow in a balanced and self-sustaining environment, reducing external chemical dependency.

Field observations indicate that the model significantly improves soil structure, aeration, moisture retention, and nutrient absorption, all of which are essential for crop growth, especially in water-stressed regions like Anantapur.

A key feature of this farming technique is its ability to naturally control diseases and strengthen plant immunity. By improving the biological condition of the soil, crops develop stronger resistance to pests, diseases, and environmental stress, thereby reducing the need for repeated chemical interventions.

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One of the most notable outcomes of this model has been observed in banana cultivation. Using this technique, Reddy has achieved individual banana fruit weights ranging from 320 to 360 grams, significantly higher than conventional standards. The bananas produced are more uniform, well-filled, and of superior market quality, indicating efficient nutrient utilization and strong plant health.

Farmers who have observed or adopted this model have reported improved plant vigor, better crop uniformity, enhanced fruit size and quality, and reduced input costs. The method has also shown successful results in crops such as grapes, pomegranate, and vegetables, demonstrating its adaptability across different farming systems.

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What distinguishes Reddy is his consistent dedication to agricultural innovation. It is widely recognized that he devotes his time to continuous field experimentation, focusing on developing practical solutions to improve farming outcomes. His farm has also become a learning center, where farmers and agricultural students regularly visit to understand and adopt sustainable practices.

Experts believe that such models are critical for the future of agriculture, as they promote soil health, reduce environmental impact, and support climate-resilient farming systems.