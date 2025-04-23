sb.scorecardresearch
How to Check Your CIBIL Score for Free - A Complete Guide

Your CIBIL score is a vital three-digit number that reflects your creditworthiness and plays an important role in taking financial decisions.

How to Check CIBIL Score Free
How to Check CIBIL Score: Your CIBIL score is a vital three-digit number that reflects your creditworthiness and plays an important role in taking financial decisions. Lenders rely on this score when evaluating your eligibility for loans and credit cards. While accessing your CIBIL score often comes with a fee, did you know that you can check it for free? Here's how you can do it..

Steps to Check Your CIBIL Score for Free

  • Visit the Official Website: Navigate to www.cibil.com, the official website of TransUnion CIBIL.
  • Create Your Account: If you're a new user, click on "Get Your Free Credit Score." Provide details such as your name, email address, phone number, PAN card, and other identification information. Existing users can simply log in to their accounts.
  • Authenticate Your Identity: After signing up, you'll need to answer a few questions about your credit history to verify your identity.
  • Access Your Score: Once the authentication process is complete, you'll receive access to your CIBIL score and a credit summary for free.

Why Is Your CIBIL Score Important?
Your CIBIL score determines your creditworthiness, affecting your ability to secure loans, credit cards, and favorable interest rates. A high score (750 or above) signals responsible credit behavior and opens the door to better financial opportunities.

Tips to Improve Your CIBIL Score
If your score needs improvement, focus on paying bills and EMIs on time, reducing your credit utilisation ratio, and avoiding multiple loan or credit card applications in a short span.

Published April 23rd 2025, 19:53 IST