India’s Silent Retail Crisis No One Is Talking About

Walk into any busy mall in India today, and it’s difficult to believe the retail sector is facing any kind of crisis.

Stores are crowded. New brands continue to launch. Shopping centres are expanding. On the surface, India’s offline retail story appears stronger than ever.

But behind the scenes, many retailers tell a very different story.

Sales remain unpredictable. Strong months fail to translate into sustained growth. Customers quietly stop returning, often without any visible reason. For many store owners, it feels like something is constantly slipping through the cracks — but they cannot clearly identify what.

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The Easy Blame: E-commerce

For years, e-commerce has been viewed as the primary reason behind the struggles of offline retailers.

According to BillFree founders Akash Agarwal and Rupesh Mor Goyal, this explanation only tells part of the story.

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A mobile shop owner in East Delhi recently described how the shift unfolded for his business.

“Until a few years ago, business was steady. Customers would walk in, ask for advice, get phones repaired, and often purchase accessories or new devices. The store wasn’t just a point of sale — it was a trusted local relationship,” he said.

Then, online marketplaces began dominating customer attention.

Footfall declined. Shoppers increasingly compare prices online before making purchases. Gradually, transactions slowed and the business that once thrived began struggling to survive.

For much of the last decade, this has become the default explanation for retail pressure:

falling footfall, shrinking margins, and rising competition from quick commerce platforms.

But BillFree’s founders argue that the narrative is incomplete.

Even in 2025, more than 98% of India’s retail transactions still happen in physical stores despite rapid e-commerce growth, according to Bain & Company.

For purchases involving trust, experience, touch, or immediate need, customers still prefer offline shopping.

So why are retailers struggling to retain growth?

That question led Agarwal and Goyal to investigate deeper.

The Problem Retailers Were Missing

After interacting with thousands of retailers across categories and cities, the founders noticed a recurring pattern.

When they asked store owners what percentage of customers returned for repeat purchases, most had no clear answer.

That raised a larger concern.

The issue wasn’t necessarily product quality, pricing, or merchandising. Instead, the biggest gap appeared immediately after the transaction was completed.

Once a customer walked out of the store, the relationship effectively ended.

Most retailers had no structured way to reconnect with shoppers, track repeat behaviour, or even identify when loyal customers stopped returning.

“It wasn’t negligence. It was simply how offline retail had always functioned,” the article noted.

According to the founders, the sector had become overly focused on the sale itself, while almost nothing was designed around customer retention after purchase.

What E-commerce Understands Better

The founders believe e-commerce platforms succeeded not just because of pricing or delivery speed, but because they built systems that continuously remembered customers.

Digital platforms track browsing behaviour, purchase history, and shopping frequency. They use that information to stay connected through recommendations, reminders, and personalised communication long after the transaction is complete.

Offline retailers, in contrast, often lose visibility the moment a customer leaves the store.

Recognising this gap, Agarwal and Goyal founded BillFree in Noida in 2016 with the idea of helping offline retailers build stronger post-purchase customer relationships.

Initially positioned as a retail CRM platform, BillFree attracted brands including Nike, Yokohama, and Mohanlal Sons. Over time, however, the founders realised retailers needed more than bulk communication tools.

The focus gradually shifted toward personalised engagement, customer timing, and measurable repeat revenue rather than generic marketing campaigns.

BillFree later evolved into what the company describes as a “Post-Purchase Revenue Intelligence” framework aimed at helping retailers improve customer continuity after the sale.

Why Customer Retention Matters

For brands adopting the model, the goal has been to create smoother and more natural engagement with customers after their store visits.

The article cites Savvyy, a women’s lingerie brand, as one example of a retailer using the platform to maintain consistent customer interaction without adding operational complexity.

The larger idea, according to the founders, is simple:

The transaction should not end at the billing counter.

As India’s organised retail sector continues expanding, they believe the next phase of growth will belong to retailers who focus not only on acquiring customers, but also on ensuring those customers return.

“The customer walking out the door isn’t the end of the transaction,” the founders argue. “It’s the beginning of the relationship.”