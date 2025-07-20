IndiGo Begins Flight Operations from Hindon Airport, Connecting These Cities Across India

Info Desk: Good news for frequent flyers, IndiGo has officially launched flight services from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The airline will operate connecting nine Indian cities.

IndiGo is the second airline to operate from Hindon, following Air India Express.

These Cities Now Connected via Hindon Airport

IndiGo flights will now connect Hindon to:

Mumbai

Chennai

Kolkata

Bengaluru

Goa

Varanasi

Patna

Indore

Ahmedabad

Daily Flight Schedule is expected. These flights will connect to most destinations. Chennai flights to operate six days a week where as Bengaluru to receive two departures daily with nearly 70 weekly departures are planned.

Hindon Airport now serves as NCR’s second civil aviation hub, alongside Delhi’s IGI Airport. The airport will offers premium experience to travellers and would bring convenience for residents of Ghaziabad, Noida, East & Central Delhi, and Western UP.

The Hindon Airport is developed under the UDAN scheme in 2019 with ₹50 crore investment. The airport is expected to receive high amount of annual flyers growing from 8,000 in 2019 to over 80,000 till date and growing further in future.

The revamped UDAN 2.0 aims to connect 120 new destinations and expected to serve four crore passengers by 2035.