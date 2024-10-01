Published 12:58 IST, October 1st 2024
International Coffee Day 2024: Discover the World’s Most Expensive Coffee from Civet Cat Poop
Civet coffee is made from the droppings of the Asian palm civet, a nocturnal mammal that consumes coffee cherries and excretes partially digested beans.
Civet Coffee, also known as Kopi Luwak, or more intriguingly, "cat poop coffee. | Image: Getty Images
