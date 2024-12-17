IRCTC to Launch Super App for Train Ticket Booking, Food, Waiting Room and More. Know Details

IRCTC Launches New Super App, Here’s How It Will Make Your Train Journey Easier | Image: ANI

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched its new IRCTC Super App, aiming to make train booking and all related services simpler and more efficient. This new IRCTC app offers a one-stop solution for all your travel needs, from booking train tickets to checking PNR status and ordering food during your journey.

What is the IRCTC Super App?

The IRCTC Super App is a complete train booking app designed to provide all IRCTC services in one place. The app integrates various features, which were previously spread across different platforms. With this Indian Railways app, passengers can book train tickets, check PNR status, order food, book hotels, and even plan entire trips.

Key Features of the IRCTC Super App

Easy Train Ticket Booking: With the IRCTC Super App, users can quickly book tickets for all types of trains, including Express, Superfast, and Duronto. The app makes IRCTC ticket booking easier than ever before.

PNR Status Check: One of the most useful features is the ability to track your PNR status in real-time, so you are always up-to-date with any changes in your train’s schedule.

Food Ordering on the Go: The app allows passengers to order food from a variety of vendors during their train journey, ensuring a comfortable ride.

Tourism and Travel Packages: The IRCTC new app also offers a wide range of travel and tourism services. You can book holiday packages, hotels, and even IRCTC tour packages all within the same app.

Secure and Quick Payments: The Indian Railways Super App features multiple secure payment options, including UPI, wallet-based payments, and other fast methods to complete your bookings and transactions.

Real-Time Notifications: Stay informed with real-time updates about your train ticket booking, delays, cancellations, and any other important changes.

How the IRCTC Super App Compares to Older Platforms

Before the IRCTC app launch, passengers had to rely on the IRCTC website or old versions of the app to complete their railway booking. These services were often spread out across different platforms, making the process complicated. Now, the IRCTC Super App brings all these features together, making it easier to book tickets, check PNR status, and enjoy other services in one place.

The new app’s user interface has been completely redesigned to offer a more modern and user-friendly experience compared to previous versions.

Benefits of the IRCTC Super App

Convenience: The app combines all IRCTC services in one place, allowing passengers to handle everything from train ticket booking to food orders without switching apps.

Time-Saving: Faster train booking and real-time updates help you save time and avoid confusion

Personalized Travel: The IRCTC Super App offers suggestions based on your preferences, helping you plan your next trip more easily.

Security: With improved security features, your data and transactions are safe when using the railway booking app.

Why Download the IRCTC Super App?

The IRCTC Super App is available for free on both Android and iOS platforms. Whether you’re booking a train ticket, checking PNR status, or planning a holiday, this app makes it easier to manage all aspects of your train travel. With features like food ordering, tourism services, and secure payments, the Indian Railways app promises a better travel experience for millions of passengers across India.

Conclusion