Jaipur's Amber-Nahargarh Fort, Jal Mahal to be Developed to Boost Tourism

Jaipur: Jaipur's iconic Amber-Nahargarh fort and the Jal Mahal will be developed at a cost of Rs 49.31 crore and 91.41 crore, respectively, to elevate the existing tourism pattern, an official statement said.

The Centre has approved 40 projects with a total cost of Rs 3,295 crore for the development of tourist destinations in 23 states, including the development projects in Jaipur.

The vision of the development at the Jal Mahal project aims to elevate the existing tourism experience with curated tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

The major components of this project, with an estimated cost of Rs 96.61 crore, include Man Sagar Aeration, Promenade Development, Nature Trail, Landscaping, Craft-Cuisine-Celebration (3C) Night Bazar, 'Ghumro' Synchronised Water Ballet Show, Ridge walk and Skywalk from Gadh Ganesh to Baldev Parshuram Temple. The project is expected to create 8000 jobs, the statement said.

The Jal Mahal, or Water Palace, is a stunning architectural marvel in the middle of the Man Sagar Lake in Jaipur. Built in the 18th century, it showcases Mughal and Rajput architectural styles. The palace has five floors, of which four remain submerged in the lake, creating a picturesque reflection against the water.

The development project at Amber-Nahargarh and the surrounding area with an estimated cost of Rs 49.31 crore includes the development of a historic fortification hiking trail connecting Amber, Nahargarh, and Gaitor ki Chhatri, including repair and restoration of dilapidated fort walls, pause points Amber Visitor Precinct Redevelopment including landscaping, Maota Lake rejuvenation, landscaping of Parion ka Bagh, junction improvement, place-making, etc.

The project is expected to create 4000 jobs.