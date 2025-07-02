Delhi to Jaipur in Just 3 Hours: New 65-km Expressway Link Opens Tomorrow; Check Route, Benefits, and Details Inside

Travel between Jaipur and Delhi is about to get significantly faster, easier, and smoother. Starting Wednesday, July 3, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is opening a 65-kilometre stretch between Bagrana and Bandikui on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, reducing travel time between the two cities to just 3 to 3.5 hours, down from the usual 4.5 hours.

This crucial link will open at 9:00 AM for a trial run, with a formal inauguration by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) expected soon.

The Bagrana–Bandikui section connects Bagrana on the outskirts of Jaipur to Bandikui, which feeds into the main Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This smartly designed shortcut eliminates the need for Jaipur commuters to take the longer, often congested Dausa-Agra Road route.

Instead, travelers from areas like Rotary Circle and Ring Road can now access the expressway via a slip lane at Bagrana crossing or a cloverleaf ramp, making the entry much quicker and congestion-free.

Key Travel Time Reductions

Jaipur to DND Flyway (Delhi-Noida Direct): 2.5 hours

Jaipur to Central Delhi (Railway Station, IGI Airport): 3 to 3.5 hours

This marks a saving of over an hour, depending on traffic conditions a game changer for both business and travelers.

Improved Connectivity: 4 New Interchanges

To boost the connectivity, four new interchanges have been constructed along the new link at:

Bhedoli

Khurikurd

Sundarpura

Geela ki Nangal

These will also benefit surrounding villages and improve regional connectivity.

Why This Matters?

Until now, commuters traveling from Delhi to Jaipur via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway were required to exit at Bandhrej in Dausa and use the often congested Jaipur-Agra highway to reach the city.

The newly inaugurated 65-km Bagrana–Bandikui solve this issue by providing a direct, high-speed link, effectively bypassing the bottleneck and reducing overall travel time.

According to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Manager Pushpendra Singh, the expressway spur was completed in 2.5 years. It features paved shoulders, full access control, and a modern interchange system, all of which are designed to reduce delays, ease congestion, and improve road safety.

“The road is currently undergoing its final safety audit. Once cleared, it will be opened for trial use starting July 3,” said Pradeep Atri, Regional Officer, NHAI.

“This new spur is expected to significantly divert traffic from older, heavily congested routes, offering a faster and more reliable alternative for travelers,” added Pushpendra Singh, NHAI Project Manager.