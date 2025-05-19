Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 19th 2025, 16:28 IST

Kolkata FF Fatafat LIVE Results MONDAY (19-05-2025): Check Lucky Numbers for Today

Kolkata FF Fatafat LIVE Results: Welcome to the live updates of Kolkata FF Fatafat results for today, May 19, 2025. Participants predict numbers between 0 and 9, and winnings depend on the accuracy of their guesses. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest results and updates from each round.

Reported by: Republic World
Kolkata Fatafat Lottery Result Live
Image: Republic World

Get live updates on Kolkata FF Fatafat results for May 19, 2025. Check the winning numbers and see whose luck shone today in this exciting lottery game. Participants predict numbers between 0 and 9, and winnings depend on the accuracy of their guesses. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest results and updates from each round. 

Live Blog

Live updates on Kolkata FF Fatafat results, check now. 

May 19th 2025, 16:26 IST

Kolkata Fatafat Results for May 19: Check Round Wise Updates Here

The Kolkata Fatafat results for each round are here:

– 1st Round –246-2
– 2nd Round –160-7
– 3rd Round –290-1
– 4th Round –559-9
– 5th Round –
– 6th Round –
– 7th Round –

– 8th Round –

May 19th 2025, 16:24 IST

Kolkata Lotter Fatafat Details Here

Kolkata Lotter Fatafat Details: Kolkata FF Fatafat stands out from traditional lotteries because it doesn't involve buying tickets. Instead, participants predict numbers, usually between 0 and 9, and their winnings depend on how closely their predictions match the official results declared after each round.

Published May 19th 2025, 16:28 IST