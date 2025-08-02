Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • Kolkata FF Fatafat LIVE Results SATURDAY (02-08-2025): Check All Lucky Winning Numbers for Today
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 3 August 2025 at 00:22 IST

Kolkata FF Fatafat LIVE Results SATURDAY (02-08-2025): Check All Lucky Winning Numbers for Today

Kolkata FF Fatafat LIVE Results: Welcome to the live updates of Kolkata FF Fatafat results for today, 02-08-2025. Participants predict numbers between 0 and 9, and winnings depend on the accuracy of their guesses. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest results and updates from each round. Scroll down below to check Kolkata fatafat lottery SATURDAY winning numbers right now.

Reported by: info desk
Follow : Google News Icon  
Kolkata Fatafat Lottery Result Live
Kolkata Fatafat Lottery Result Live | Image: Republic World

Get live updates on Kolkata FF Fatafat results for 02-08-2025. Check the winning numbers and see whose luck shown today in this exciting lottery game. Participants predict numbers between 0 and 9, and winnings depend on the accuracy of their guesses. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest results and updates from each round. 

Live Blog

Get all the live updates on Kolkata FF Fatafat results SATURDAY (02-08-2025) Out, Check Kolkata ff fatafat lottery winning numbers now only on republicworld.com 

3 August 2025 at 00:22 IST

Kolkata Fatafat Results for 02-08-2025: Check Round Wise Updates Here

The Kolkata Fatafat results for each round are here:

– 1st Round –136-0
– 2nd Round –240-6
– 3rd Round –234-9
– 5th Round –349-6
– 6th Round –150-6
– 7th Round –446-4

– 8th Round –490-3

– 9th Round –680-4

2 August 2025 at 16:21 IST

Kolkata Lotter Fatafat Details Here

Kolkata Lotter Fatafat Details: Kolkata FF Fatafat stands out from traditional lotteries because it doesn't involve buying tickets. Instead, participants predict numbers, usually between 0 and 9, and their winnings depend on how closely their predictions match the official results declared after each round.

Published 2 August 2025 at 16:27 IST